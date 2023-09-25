ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some local kids battling cancer and sickle cell disease have a new companion to keep them company during treatment. Aflac has donated interactive toy ducks to patients at UNM Children’s Hospital.

They use “emotional coins” to re-enact feelings when put on the duck’s chest. They also come with medical accessories so kids can act out their procedures.

“His fur is removable and is machine washable. He does have a mute button, so if you get tired of hearing from him, he does have a mute button, and if each of you have a duck, your ducks will actually talk to each other, so that’s really cool,” said an Aflac representative.

Aflac has given around 60 ducks to UNM Children’s Hospital over the last four years.