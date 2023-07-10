ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Working together to end child homelessness. That is the mission of Cuidando los Niños and Affordable Solar is partnering with them to further their crucial work in the community.

Funds received from the solar community project will go towards supporting Cuidando’s programs and services. Cuidando Los Niños services allow families to thrive by providing them with high-quality early childhood education, supportive housing, workforce development and advocacy alongside the families they serve. They are proud to help contribute to such a worthy cause and support the children and families in our community that need us most. For more information, visit clnabq.org.