Affordable senior housing complex to go up over vacant, problem-riddled lot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A problem-plagued property that has sat vacant for years in a busy part of Albuquerque is about to see new life. Right by the busy intersection of Central and Eubank is this giant lot and it’s been a problem property for a long time; Trash, discarded furniture, and squatters.

“That’s where all this trash came from was homeless people down here,” said Danny Greene, who lives nearby.

There have been growing calls in Albuquerque to fix sites like these that are riddled with problems. So in January 2021, this lot is next in line to go through some big changes.

“This will basically be a project that will provide high quality, safe affordable rental housing for seniors with low or moderate income,” said CABQ Deputy Director of Housing and Homelessness, Lisa Huval.

Earlier this year, the state Land Office auctioned off the lot, which is state trust land, to the Greater Albuquerque Housing Partnership, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating affordable housing.

“As you know, many seniors are living on a fixed income, often that’s a very modest income, and having housing they can afford on that income is such an important part of providing high quality of life,” said Huval.

It will be called the Luminaria Senior Community. A 68,000 square-foot, four-story building with 92 one or two-bedroom units for seniors 55 or older. The community will also provide on-side social services, walking paths, and fitness spaces. It will be just a half-mile from the Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center.

The city invested $3.2 million in HUD funding for the project. For people who live nearby, they’re just glad to hear something will be replacing the empty eyesore. “As long as they clean up the mess and get rid of the homeless people because that’s been a big problem around here,” said Greene.

Construction on the senior housing project is expected to start in January.

