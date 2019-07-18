AFR responds to reports of smoke at well-known abandoned Nob Hill church

A photo of an abandoned church where smoke was reported Thursday, July 18, 2019. (KRQE)

(KRQE)- Firefighters have responded to reports of smoke at an abandoned church in southeast Albuquerque Thursday morning.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue arrived at the old Trinity Methodist Church just before 7 a.m. where smoke was coming from. No flames have been reported.

The church located near Solano and Central in Nov Hill is owned by former Albuquerque realtor Christopher Pino. In April of 2019, KRQE reported the church was for sale for $1.1 million.

In August 2018, Pino was sentenced to more than three years in jail for manslaughter after he hit and killed a homeless man with his Hummer after he accused him of breaking into the vacant church.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.

Related Coverage: