Aerosol can likely cause of Saturday morning “boom”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police believe a large boom heard Saturday morning was an aerosol can that may have exploded in northeast Albuquerque. A man called police around 8:00 a.m. saying he heard the noise and saw debris and smoke near Carlisle and Claremont.
Police evacuated several businesses nearby as a precaution. The bomb squad says no explosive device had detonated but they found a damaged aerosol can. No injuries were reported.