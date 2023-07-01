ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Family of missing and murdered Indigenous women spoke Saturday on the challenges they face while seeking justice for their loved ones.

The Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women held a press conference to give another platform for family members to speak.

One of the speakers told her story about her sister who went missing in 2004. She called for more resources to be dedicated to the problem, saying each time she shares, it reopens old wounds.

The US Department of Justice announced it is sending five attorneys and coordinators to nine states, including New Mexico, to help with the investigations into unsolved cases.