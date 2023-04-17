ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a certain advertisement on streaming services and social media that people in Texas might recognize. It’s an advertisement pointing to Albuquerque as a destination for an abortion.

The 30 and 15-second ads, funded by Whole Woman’s Health, a reproductive health care center that provides abortion care services, can be found around Austin and Ft. Worth, Texas. This means it’s reaching the communities where the clinics used to be.

“New Mexico is where Whole Woman’s Health chose to move. We had four clinics in Texas that we had to close when Roe v. Wade was overturned, and New Mexico is the closest state where abortion is protected,” Amy Hagstrom Miller, the CEO of Whole Woman’s Health, said.

She believes putting these advertisements out will help Texans know New Mexico is a safe and easily accessible place to come.

“Texas banned abortion, but it doesn’t change how many people still need abortions,” Hagstrom Miller said. “It’s been very devastating what people have had to go throw over these last nine months.”

She said Albuquerque was the perfect location to set up shop due to its size, location, airport, and people.

“There is a very robust pro-choice community, and there’s a good coalition of reproductive health rights and justice folks there, organizations there.”

Whole Woman’s Health opened its new clinic on Lomas in Downtown Albuquerque a few weeks ago. Hagstrom Miller said by the first weekend they had 23 appointments. A total of 21 of them were from Texas, and the other two were from Louisiana. She said she’s not surprised to see the majority of their patients from outside state lines. “We have seen people who have driven all the way from Houston to Albuquerque, which is over 13 hours one way.”

The Governor signed a law this legislative session prohibiting public agencies in New Mexico from turning over the names of patients who have received abortions here to their home states.