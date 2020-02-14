Adults-only Aquarium Overnight returns to ABQ BioPark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 21 and older event Aquarium Overnight returns to the ABQ BioPark on March 6. This exclusive event allows adults to participate in a night full of marine-themed activities at the aquarium.

Guests will have the opportunity to make aquatic origami and even touch some of the aquarium’s residents. The event will end on the morning of March 7 with a behind-the-scenes tour.

“This is an adult spin on our popular family-friendly Aquarium Overnights,” said ABQ BioPark Science Education Coordinator, Deborah Cook in a press release. “Come join in on the fun while you discover the inner workings of a fish, play Sex in the Sea Jeopardy and settle down next to your favorite exhibit to sleep for the evening.”

Food and drink will be available for purchase at the Shark Reef Cafe which will be open for dinner from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. A cash bar will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and breakfast will be available at 8 a.m.

The event check-in starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 6 and advanced registration is required. Tickets cost $27 for aquarium members and $30 for nonmembers.

