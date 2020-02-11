Adults can enjoy a night to themselves during Parent’s Night Out event at Explora

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Drop off the kids at Explora and enjoy some downtime during their Parent’s Night Out event. Visitor Service Facilitator Kristen Kinney and STEM Learning Coordinator, Kevin Dilley visit the set to talk about this upcoming event and showcase some of the activities that will take place.

During Parent’s Night Out, adults will be able to enjoy a night out, or in, while their children will be able to enjoy a variety of activities at Explora. Children will be led on a staff-guided exhibit exploration and a themed activity with dinner included.

Youth will get the opportunity to create a secret code using pony beads and to make a greeting card designed to brighten someone else’s day using circuits and fun decorations. Parent’s Night Out will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Children can be dropped off at 6 p.m. with an optional before care starting at 5 p.m. Pizza and drinks will be provided with a gluten-free option available as well.

Pickup for kids will take place between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Adults will be asked to show a photo ID at pick-up.

The event is open to children as young as 4-years-old and all campers must be able to use the restroom on their own. Parents are asked to inform Explora employees if they need to pick up their child earlier than 9:30 p.m.

A late pick-up fee of $10 per child will be charged for every 15 minutes after 10 p.m.

Parent’s Night Out costs $50 for Explora members or $60 for nonmembers. Before care for each child costs $5. The deadline to register for the event is Wednesday, February 12 at 5 p.m.

For more information on Parent’s Night Out, visit Explora’s website.