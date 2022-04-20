ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark is hosting two events over the next couple of weeks for adults. The first adult-only night will be on April 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Penguin Chill building. On the Rocks: World Penguin Trivia Night will feature dinner, drinks, and penguin-themed trivia. Tickets will be $55 each.
Menu for Penguin Trivia Night:
- New Mexico shrimp ceviche
- Falafel slider
- Beer battered cod poppers with green chile tartar sauce
- Cheese and fresh fruit display
The second event will be on April 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at various locations across the zoo. Attendees will be able to enjoy an adult-only tour to learn about the reproductive habits and conservation of the ABQ BioPark Zoo’s animals. Tickets for the Like and Animal: Adults-only tour will be $65 per person and will include a drink and appetizer stations.
Menu for Like an Animal Night:
- Giraffes
- Antipasto with cured meats, olives, pickles, grilled vegetables
- Hippos
- Seasonal fruit and gourmet cheese display with crackers
- Chimps
- Duck confit crostini with brie and cherry shallot jam
- Polar bears
- Mini bagel with lox, cream cheese schmear, red onion, caper relish, egg whites
- Dessert
- Decorated sugar cookies
To learn more about these events, visit https://www.cabq.gov/artsculture/biopark/about-the-biopark/tickets.