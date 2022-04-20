ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark is hosting two events over the next couple of weeks for adults. The first adult-only night will be on April 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Penguin Chill building. On the Rocks: World Penguin Trivia Night will feature dinner, drinks, and penguin-themed trivia. Tickets will be $55 each.

Menu for Penguin Trivia Night:

New Mexico shrimp ceviche

Falafel slider

Beer battered cod poppers with green chile tartar sauce

Cheese and fresh fruit display

The second event will be on April 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at various locations across the zoo. Attendees will be able to enjoy an adult-only tour to learn about the reproductive habits and conservation of the ABQ BioPark Zoo’s animals. Tickets for the Like and Animal: Adults-only tour will be $65 per person and will include a drink and appetizer stations.

Menu for Like an Animal Night:

Giraffes Antipasto with cured meats, olives, pickles, grilled vegetables

Hippos Seasonal fruit and gourmet cheese display with crackers

Chimps Duck confit crostini with brie and cherry shallot jam

Polar bears Mini bagel with lox, cream cheese schmear, red onion, caper relish, egg whites

Dessert Decorated sugar cookies



To learn more about these events, visit https://www.cabq.gov/artsculture/biopark/about-the-biopark/tickets.