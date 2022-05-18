ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora is best known for the fun, interactive programs that they offer children. Now it is time for the adults to get in on the action. The ‘Adult Nights at Explora‘ event will allow attendees to create their own game controller, experiment with 3D printer pens, or make their own moveable scene with automata.

It will be on Friday, May 20 from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. Visitors will be able to also explore all of the exhibits throughout the museum. Individuals must be 18 and over to attend. Explora Members can attend for free. Attendees can also purchase customizable jewelry from Kendra Scott, live music, and a food truck. Ticket prices range from $7-$10.