ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque stepped up to the plate to adopt a pet at the city’s Bases Loaded adoption event. City officials say they have more than 800 pets who need forever homes at its east and west side shelters.

Adoptions fees have been waived and those who choose to adopt dogs will get one free training class. Officials say they need pets adopted as more come into shelters. “So busiest time of the year is usually these months, the summer months. Spring’s months [are] when we see a lot of puppy and kitten litters, and so that is already common, but then you also add on to COVID and how everything opened back up and it’s a combination of both,” said adoption center manager Selia Velasquez.

The east and west side shelters, along with the Eubank PetSmart are open Sunday as well for adoptions.