ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Valencia County Animal Shelter is hosting an adoption event Friday, June 24 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The animal shelter in Valencia County takes in approximately 150 animals each week. Patty Mugan said they took in 74 animals on Tuesday alone, making the shelter close to full capacity.

The adoption event will be hosted at the shelter, located at 1209 Highway 314 in Los Lunas. There will be hotdogs and lemonade at the event. The adoption fee is $5, and microchips, tags, and collars are included in the adoption. You will need a valid driver’s license and can pay with checks, money orders, and credit cards. The spay, neuter, and rabies vaccine will be done after the adoption since puppies and kittens are too young.



If you will like to microchip your own animal, HART rescue will be on-site from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m doing microchips for $20. For more information visit their website.