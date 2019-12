ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Roads are always a hot button issue in New Mexico, everyone wants theirs fixed. Now, state lawmakers are looking for outside help to get more money to get it done. Lawmakers want to create a fund with help from private and public money to finally get more New Mexico roads repaired.

"This is a great way to co-mingle public money, private money where the public entity owns it when it's completely paid off," said State Senator Michael Padilla (D-Albuquerque). "And these projects are so large and so expensive, we just don't have the funds to make this happen so this is a great way to bring those monies to New Mexico to get it done."