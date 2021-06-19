Adoption event aims to find homes for hundreds of pets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For those looking for a furry new family member, now is the time to adopt. Albuquerque Animal Welfare has almost 800 pets in their care that need permanent homes.

Starting this weekend, they’re launching the “Empty the Shelter” adoption drive at the eastside and westside shelters, as well as the everyday adoption center at the Eubank PetSmart. People will have the chance to meet the pets and talk with adoption counselors. “We’ve fostered before and we’ve always gotten our animals from here at the shelter because it’s important to rescue dogs,” said Susan who was there Saturday, looking to adopt.

“We want these guys to have homes and while our staff does amazing taking care of them, it isn’t a home, and having them out of here definitely benefits these animals,” Crystal Torres, foster outreach coordinator for Animal Welfare said.

During the event, Animal Welfare will waive the adoption fees, including spay and neuter surgery, microchipping, and required vaccinations. Dog adoptions will also include one free dog training class.