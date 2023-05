ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday, May 12 is adoption day in Bernalillo County. In 2016, New Mexico’s Second Judicial District Court set aside the Friday before Mother’s Day as “Spring Adoption Day.”

The tradition brings dozens of people to children’s court to celebrate kids being officially adopted. Last year, the court completed 108 adoptions; half of which were kids in foster care. The adoption event starts at 9 a.m. Friday.