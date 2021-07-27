Adoptable cats, dogs available at Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center is almost at full capacity for dogs and cats. Jolene Hewitt, animal care services volunteer program coordinator, talked about how they are trying to clear out the shelter. She also brought Mocha a 4-year-old Rottweiler who is available for adoption.

All adoptable animals at the shelter are up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped, treated for worms and spayed or neutered. The Bernco Animal Care and Resource Center is open Thursday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Adoption viewing is until 4:30 p.m.

The center is located at 3001 2nd St. SW (between Woodward and Rio Bravo). Also, Second Street is under construction at Woodward. During this time, access to the center can be from Rio Bravo Blvd.

