BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — The New Mexico Animal Welfare Department teamed up with local artists for Adopt an Artist Companion event.

The event is an opportunity for the community to adopt an animal for free as well as getting a free microchip, vaccinations, and spay and neutering. To help show off the animals, local artists created art inspired by them.

“We are trying to raise awareness for the talents that our pets all possess. Even though we know they have talents, we want to showcase it to potential families. So, we have art on display by local artists in conjunction of the pets housed at the shelter,” said CABQ Community Engagement Coordinator Tara Mansker.

For those who missed the event, no worries. It takes place Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at all three of their animal welfare shelters.