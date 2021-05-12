Adelante DiverseIT provides tech resources for local seniors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Adelante Development Center is a diverse organization in Albuquerque that offers a variety of programs for people with disabilities, seniors, and people with disadvantages. Now they are teaming up with the City of Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs to offer a variety of tech resources for local seniors. Adelante Chief Information Officer Meta Hirschl provides more information on the organization.

Adelante Development Center DiverseIT team’s mission is to bridge the digital divide, specifically helping people learn about and access technology so they can take part in the digital world. DiverseIT is doing multiple things with the City of Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs to help seniors learn about computers and technology. They have developed tech instruction videos seniors can watch online, offer free computer classes, and DiverseIT has a free Tech Hotline Seniors can call if they have a tech question and need some help at (505)530-INFO or (505)530-4636.