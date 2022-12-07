ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Adelante Development Center is taking donations of laptops and will repair the laptops to gives away to people with disabilities. Adelante Center is a local nonprofit that supports people with disabilities, seniors, and people with disadvantages across New Mexico.

When they get a computer that needs repair they fix them with people with disabilities, this allows people to learn to fix them. They also teach seniors how to use a computer. “They call it the digital divide, all together a lot of people are left behind,” said Jill Beets, VP of Marketing, Adelante / Diversity Program.

Adelante is accepting computers, especially laptops, if you have a laptop that would like to donate visit their website goadelante.org and call 505.341.7171.

