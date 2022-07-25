ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Adelante Development Center is a nonprofit that supports people with disabilities, seniors, and disadvantaged populations by providing programs, employment services, and a variety of community resources.

One of the resources they offer is ‘Back in Use‘ a program that collects donations of gently used durable medical equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers, hospital beds, and shower chairs. The items are clean and sanitized and go through a safety check before being distributed. The best way to request equipment is to go to their website www.backinuse.org and click on the button that says request equipment. That’s the easiest way to check their inventory to make sure they have what the person needs.

The best way that the community can help is by donating any equipment they might have. You can drop off your donation Tuesday-Friday between 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Located at 1520 First Street NW in Albuquerque. They also offer a delivery service to pick up your donation within Albuquerque city limits.

For more information, you can call 505-341-4483 or visit their website.