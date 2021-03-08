Adelante celebrates Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, continues community support

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In 1987, President Ronald Reagan declared March as Developmental Disability Awareness Month at a time when ideas such as accessibility and inclusion were not widely accepted. At the same time, Adelante was working to make these ideas mainstream through their programs for individuals with developmental disabilities.

Adelante Vice President of Marketing Jill Beets discusses Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and how the organization is supporting those in the community.

“When we started and even when this month was first declared, most people with disabilities lived in institutions so it’s really important to let people know what was happening to them and what was going on,” said Beets. “But today, it’s still just as important because multiple studies have shown that people with disabilities are still largely left out of the workforce, only about 19% of working-age adults with disabilities are taking part in the workforce and people are less likely to have friendships, to be part of clubs, to be part of sports teams and people need to be included, you know we’re all better off when our situations are diverse and our community is strong and they’re a big part of our community.”

Adelante is a local nonprofit organization that supports people with disabilities, seniors, and disadvantaged populations. The agency provides employment, residential services, day services, and volunteer opportunities for people with disabilities and seniors. They also provide various services addressing hunger and providing resources for disadvantaged populations.

Donations made to Adelante allow the agency to develop programs that offer support to people with disabilities. For more information on Adelante’s services and resources, visit goadelante.org or visit their Facebook page.