Additional funding will allow Rail Yards Market to resume sales

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rail Yards Market was set to close for the season after September 6, however, due to additional funding, it will be able to reopen through November 1. Funding and additional support from the City of Albuquerque’s Economic Development and Cultural Services departments have made the reopening possible.

“Many vendors and micro businesses rely on revenue they make at local markets to stay afloat,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a press release. “We’re happy to step in and provide crucial funding for both the Rail Yards and Downtown Growers’ markets. We’re also expanding the physical footprint of the Rail Yards Markets to allow space for more vendors.”

The target reopening date for the Rail Yards Market is September 27. At that time, The Blacksmith Shop will open as well.

Additionally, the city is providing financial support for the Downtown Growers’ Market at Robinson Park. The market is open for in-person shopping with safety practices on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Growers’ Market also has Farm-to-Car online ordering available where orders can be picked up at the park.

