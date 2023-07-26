ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the biggest strikes in Hollywood history has made its way to New Mexico as dozens of screen actors and others in support picketed outside one of the state’s big film hubs Wednesday.

That protest happened outside of Netflix’s studio complex in Albuquerque. Actors are, in part, asking for better pay and better residuals from streaming services. “Where they thought, the industry was going to go in like 5 to 10 years went there in basically two years, so we didn’t do the contracts before because we didn’t know it was going to happen, we could have never foreseen it,” said Lisa Lucas with the New Mexico Women in Film.

“Cut the greed it, a matter of, we all work in this business and we all should benefit according to the level of involvement we are working on as well continued use of residuals,” said actor Wes Studi.

Actors protested for about three hours Wednesday. They’re in part asking for an 11 percent increase on base pay. They said that will help ensure a livable wage and to make sure that acting remains a profession and not a hobby. They’re also asking for residual payments on the shows that are on streaming platforms.

“Now with these streaming apps, I’m not getting those checks anytime the streaming app resells the show or puts it on something else. Nothing comes to us so essentially we aren’t asking for anything we haven’t already had. We are just trying to get back to the way it was and get modernized with AI and that stuff so we don’t get taken advantage of like we currently are,” said Chris Martin.

Members of the writer’s guild and the production-focused union IATSE also showed support for actors joining the picket lines.

The strike has brought New Mexico film productions to a halt. Taking the wind out of the sails of one of the state’s booming industries.

They want to make sure acting jobs are safe and won’t be taken over by computer-generated background actors created with artificial intelligence. “You don’t use actors and don’t pay actors and use AI, you also aren’t paying catering, makeup, all those people aren’t getting money to feed their families and pay their bills and stuff and some people make a living off of that. We need humans for this job, this is a human job,” said actor, Shylo Molina.

“I’m hoping that actors can get a better wage and AI won’t be a problem and AI won’t replace actors at all, and actors will still have a job, “said actor Julian Hilliard.

“Well, it’s horrific because it can stand in and say anything it wants it can represent anything it wants to, and it doesn’t necessarily reflect the individual whose image and voice has been usurped,” said actor Frances Lee McCain.

The actors News 13 spoke with told us they’re worried that producers and studios will use their image in future productions without their consent – or pay. They also believe if producers and studios get what they’ve demanded other jobs on set could disappear like background acting.

“Now is time to renegotiate the deals we need to put in place to continue to provide entertainment not only for New Mexico but the United States Canada the Americas and all around the world,” said actor Wes Studi.

Arguing against actors, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers said they have asked for actors’ consent in the use of a “digital replica” of their likeness. For use in future productions, they’re proposing negotiating pay and use of actors’ digital replicas outside of the project they were hired for.

In a statement on the continued strike, the governor’s press secretary Caroline Sweeney said film workers deserve fair wages, and there must be conversations about how AI is used in the industry. She said the governor is hopeful mediation will lead to a quick end to the strike.