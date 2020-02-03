Actors from Blood In Blood Out come to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tours are not only for your favorite entertainers but can also be to help spread awareness.

Actors Victor Rivers and Jesse Borrego from the movie “Blood In and Blood Out” are on tour but not just to meet their biggest fans. The tour is also about anti-bullying and domestic violence and their goal is to shed light on these topics in different communities.

“The work we’ve done in Blood In Blood Out is very recognized so we can use that to get these issue sin front of our fans and our communities that are going through this and we can address them the way Mark Anthony likes to with his anti-bullying campaign,” Borrego said. They also made a stop in Clovis Saturday.