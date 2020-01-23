Actor Penn Badgley, star of Netflix drama ‘YOU’, shares views on faith, friendship and film in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You probably know him as Joe Goldberg on the Netflix drama “YOU” or maybe as Dan Humphrey on the CW’s Gossip Girl. Now, actor Penn Badgley is bringing years of experience to the University of New Mexico.

“Me being a public figure to some degree, friends here thought it might be interesting for me to share my story,” said Badgley. “It’s been an interesting path and it sounded like others might find it interesting, so I’m here to tell my story as much as that can be interesting and helpful.”

The Baltimore native says his experience with his Bahá’í faith ultimately led him to Albuquerque, where he reconnected with a friend and UNM’s Bahá’í Association. He says his faith is rooted in community and service, hoping others can also take away from these types of teachings and advice.

“The period of youth is a really significant time in life where if we can take our developing powers and kind of hone them and train them and discipline them with this attitude toward service, you can set yourself off on a path you never could have conceived of,” said Badgley. “Let your heart burn with love and kindness for all who may cross your path.”

He says that advice he received is something he tries to remember throughout his career and as he meets new people.

While New Mexico’s TV and film industry is booming, Badgley has never shot here before. He says he sees the benefits of having more opportunities outside Hollywood.

“I feel like this notion of Hollywood completely needs to be decentralized and localized around the world. How very unfortunate it is that this very, very small segment of society has been representing the world back to itself for like a century now,” said Badgley. “I think increasing the places we have like ‘Tamalewood’ so young people can also be excited by artistic expression.”

With Netflix bringing a production hub to Albuquerque, could a future season of YOU bring Joe to the Duke City?

“They’ve got to take him somewhere after the third season,” said Badgley. “It could be season four, season five. Can this show go five seasons? The concept is pretty tough. I think Joe’s gotta go to prison or die.”

KRQE News 13 also asked Badgley if he had any theories around the ending of YOU season two — which debuted in late December — and the cliffhanger.

“I literally know nothing,” said Badgley. “I’m an actor, I’m not a writer, so I literally don’t know.”

Guess “you” will have to wait for season three. The Netflix drama has officially been renewed for a third season, debuting sometime in 2021.

Badgley also shared a fun fact for Albuquerque locals. While he hasn’t filmed here yet, he actually screen-tested for the role of Jesse Pinkman on Breaking Bad. The role ultimately went to Aaron Paul and shortly after, Badgley got his big break on Gossip Girl.

Badgley was invited by the Bahá’í Association of UNM. He spoke at the Student Union Building on Wednesday night. He also has an event planned for Saturday at Arizona State University.