Activist accused of rape in New Mexico to remain behind bars

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An activist charged with sexual assault will stay behind bars.

Redwolf Pope is accused of drugging women, raping them and recording the encounters in Santa Fe and Seattle. Pope has denied the allegations, saying the sex was consensual.

Late last month, a judge sanctioned prosecutors for violating evidence rules in the New Mexico case and ordered Pope’s release. On Tuesday, however, Magistrate Judge David Segura ruled he does not have jurisdiction to release Pope because of a warrant in Washington state, meaning he will remain in custody.