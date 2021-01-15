Act aimed at ending hair discrimination to be heard in legislative session

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new act would ensure people will not be discriminated against due to their hair. The CROWN Act was introduced in 2019 to ensure protection against discrimination based on race-based hairstyles by extending statutory protection to hair texture and protective styles such as braids, locks, twists, and knots in the workplace and public schools. Friday, the act was signed to be heard at the upcoming legislative session.

“Black women are 1.5 times more likely to be sent home from the workplace because of their hair, or Black women’s hair is perceived 3.4 times more likely as unprofessional,” said Councilor Lan Sena during last week’s city council meeting.

The act also prohibits workplace discrimination based on headdresses worn for cultural or religious reasons. Similar measures are being considered at the state and national levels.

