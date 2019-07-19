ACLU wins lawsuit against Albuquerque panhandling ordinance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Thursday, a U.S. District Court judge ruled that an anti-panhandling ordinance in Albuquerque violates the First Amendment of the Constitution protecting free speech.

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico in addition to Goodwin Proctor LLP filed a lawsuit against the ordinance which was passed by the Albuquerque City Council in 2017. The lawsuit alleged that the law suppressed lawful free speech and criminalized panhandling on public property.

“This is a significant victory, not just for free speech, but basic fairness and human compassion,” said ACLU of New Mexico Legal Director Leon Howard in a statement.

“This definitely gives credence to the fact that the First Amendment still has teeth, that it’s still vibrant, that it still protects people’s speech,” said Maria Sanchez with the ACLU.

Senior U.S. District Judge Robert Brack decision below:

Pedestrians who choose to stand, seek donations, or hand out leaflets in any area where increased physical proximity to vehicles benefits their expressive activity may be taking on more risk than individuals who choose to do so from the sidewalk. Still, prohibiting all access to these spaces on the ground that Albuquerque struggles with troubling high rates of pedestrian-vehicle conflicts, without presenting any evidence beyond anecdotal and personal speculation that the ban would actually reduce the number of such conflicts in the City and that less sweeping restrictions would not suffice, runs afoul of the First Amendment. stated Senior U.S. District Judge Robert Brack in his decision

KRQE News 13 reached out to the city for comment on the ruling, however, have yet to hear back.

