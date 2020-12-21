ACLU of New Mexico released anti-discrimination billboards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ACLU of New Mexico is using billboards to spread its message against discrimination. The nonprofit released a new series of holiday-themed digital billboards reminding people there are laws under the New Mexico Human Rights Act. The Act protects people from discrimination on the basis of race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, pregnancy, national origin, age, and religion in the areas of employment, public accommodation, housing, and credit.

“This year alone, we filed three lawsuits on behalf of clients who were discriminated against because of their race, gender identity, and religion,” said ACLU of New Mexico Legal Director Leon Howard in a news release. “We know that this only represents a small slice of the illegal discrimination that New Mexicans experience, as most incidents go unreported. We want to help educate people in our state about the protections provided by the New Mexico Human Rights Act and what they can do if they find themselves targets of discriminatory treatment. As we looked back on 2020, and ahead to the new year, we thought it was important to send a clear message that New Mexico values and laws leave no room for bigotry and hate.”

The billboards will be up for two weeks. For more information, visit https://www.aclu-nm.org/en/yourrights

Latest News