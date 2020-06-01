ACLU of New Mexico educating voters on where candidates stand on abortion

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time, the state’s ACLU is running a voter education campaign.

The civil rights group has sent out mailers showing where candidates in state senate districts 28 and 30 stand on abortion issues. The ACLU has been outspoken about ending a law that could make abortion care a felony.

“Protecting reproductive freedom has been a top priority for the ACLU nationally and in NM for our members and our supporters. So right now, we’re using all the tools in our toolbox to protect it,” said Ellie Rushforth from the ACLU New Mexico Reproductive Rights Council. News 13 reached out to both candidates shown on the mailers for a comment but did not hear back.

