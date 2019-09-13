ACLU launches new billboard series ahead of Pres. Trump’s visit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ACLU of New Mexico has a message for President Trump, and they’re putting it where they hope he will see it. The organization is launching a series of billboards reading “In New Mexico, we like red or green, hold the white supremacy.”

Although the president has repeatedly condemned white supremacy in public addresses, the ACLU accuses him of having a “bigoted and dangerous agenda.”

The billboards are going up along the president’s possible routes to the Santa Ana Star Center on Monday, and are set to stay up through the end of his visit.