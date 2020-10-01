ACLU, Common Cause provide election hotline for voters

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Common Cause New Mexico announced Thursday they are teaming up with the ACLU of New Mexico to run a nonpartisan voter protection program to assist voters who run into problems in voting by mail or in person. The organizations will field questions and staff a hotline for voters to report problems.

Common Cause has been running their own election protection program since 2008 with the goal of having every eligible New Mexican voter who wants to vote can. The program is not affiliated with any party, candidate, or issue campaign.

The hotlines will be staffed by attorneys, law students, and those with legal backgrounds who are familiar with the NM Election Code. The number for the hotline is 888-OUR-VOTE (888-839-8682) or, for Spanish speakers, 888-VE-Y-VOTA.

Those who want to volunteer to help in their own county as a poll watcher or monitor can sign up for training online or call (575) 571-8507. Anyone with a legal background wanting to volunteer for the hotline can do so online or call the same number.