ACLU claims local judge violated deaf woman’s rights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ACLU is asking the DOJ to investigate after they say a local judge violated the rights of a deaf woman.

Court documents show last fall, Selene Alverio’s landlord sued her, claiming she owed more than $1,000 in unpaid rent and utilities. Weeks before her hearing with Judge Daniel Ramczyk, Alverio asked for an ASL interpreter but her request was not met.

When she asked the hearing be postponed until an interpreter could be present, Judge Ramczyk accused her of obstruction and claimed she was lying about not being able to understand him. Alverio says she left the courtroom feeling disheartened.

The case has since been reversed and will likely return to metro court for a new trial. Alverio is no longer living at the property in question.