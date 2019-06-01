Albuquerque-Metro

Accused vandal puts up fight on UNM's campus

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 10:15 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 11:34 AM MDT

Accused vandal puts up fight on UNM's campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - University of New Mexico police say it took three officers to restrain a man who was caught on camera vandalizing a school bus stop.

Officers say Sunday, Juan Quinones, spent an hour spray painting a bus stop in the middle of campus. He came back the next day and that's when officers caught up with him.

Police say the 25-year-old refused to give officers his name. They say Quinones kicked, spit and even cut one of them in the face. According to court records, Quinones was released days after his arrest. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Enter the CAS Enterprise Roof Giveaway

Entertainment