Accused rapist facing new charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An Albuquerque man accused of raping a young girl is now facing charges in a different case.

Jose Arviso, 59, is awaiting trial for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, starting at the age of five. Now, Arviso has been slapped with new rape charges after a 13-year-old girl came forward saying Arviso also raped her multiple times.

Arviso appeared in metro court Sunday where a judge released him in this case. However, Arviso continues to stay locked up in his other case.