Accused protest shooter subject of 2012 Larry Barker Investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – News 13 reported on the accused shooter in Monday night’s protest, Steven Baca long before he ran for city council last year. In 2012 Larry Barker Investigation detailed how Baca, then a senior airman, was kicked out of the Air National Guard for a pattern of misbehavior. That included wearing his cover indoors on Kirtland Air Force Base.
That particular infraction led to a confrontation with a Master Sergeant of the Kirtland Security Police Military Police eventually arrested Baca for assault, fleeing the scene of an accident, insubordination and failure to obey an order. He was given a general discharge. In high school, Baca was in ROTC at Valley High School.
