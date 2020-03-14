Accused murderer to be held until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of killing an Albuquerque teen will be held until trial.
Everton Mcnab is charged with the shooting death of 17-year-old Noah Tafoya at an Albuquerque apartment complex in September in a gun buy gone bad.
Another man charged in the case Matthew Wood was released earlier this week on ankle monitoring.
