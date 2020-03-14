Accused murderer to be held until trial

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of killing an Albuquerque teen will be held until trial.

Everton Mcnab is charged with the shooting death of 17-year-old Noah Tafoya at an Albuquerque apartment complex in September in a gun buy gone bad.

Another man charged in the case Matthew Wood was released earlier this week on ankle monitoring.

Don’t Miss

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞