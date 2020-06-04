Accused murderer of UNM baseball player asking DA to be taken off case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of murdering a UNM baseball player is asking that the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office be taken off his case.

Darian Bashir is accused of shooting Jackson Weller outside a Nob Hill bar in May of 2019. In a new motion, Bashir’s attorney’s claims D.A. Raul Torrez and his office have a bias against Bashir.

They point to a past shooting case in which Bashir was charged that fell apart and the firing of an attorney who was on the case. They argue the office can’t fairly prosecute the case because of the quote bias against Bashir and the loss of face a judge has yet to rule on the motion.

