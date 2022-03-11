ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the men accused of murdering the owner of a massage parlor will be in court on Friday. Eighteen-year-old Jorge Rivera Ramirez and nineteen-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez are accused of trying to rob the “Wonderful Message,” on January 24. Investigators say when owner Sihui Fang tried to run they dragged her back inside and got into a shootout. Fang was killed during the incident.

The pair was previously indicted by a Grand Jury on more than a dozen charges, including four additional armed robberies. Rivera Ramirez’s arraignment is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 11.