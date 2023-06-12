ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man will stay behind bars while he awaits trial. He is accused of shooting a man in the head, killing him.

Mark Sigler, 47, made his first appearance in court Monday afternoon. Court documents said he shot a man in the head at Taylor Park off of Indian School around 8:30 Friday morning.

He was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff at a home on Hoffman Drive Friday night.

Sigler’s van was on surveillance video leaving the park around the time of the shooting. He allegedly told police he stopped to check on the man as he thought he was sleeping.

Sigler said when the man didn’t respond, he left the park.

The state has filed for preventative detention, so Sigler will be held until his pretrial detention hearing. He’s charged with an open count of murder.