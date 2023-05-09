ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is accused of killing a man while driving more than 40 miles over the speed limit in Albuquerque. She pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday.

Donna Helgesen pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle and reckless driving and faces seven years in prison.

Helgesen was reportedly driving over 100 mph on Paseo del Norte near Tramway in 2021 when she rear-ended Rick Rivera.

Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in his vehicle was transported to the hospital.

Alcohol was not considered to be a factor in the crash. A sentencing date has not been set.