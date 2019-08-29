Accused child predator to be held pending trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After back and forth in multiple courtrooms, a man charged with sending and receiving inappropriate photos of children will have to await trial behind bars.

Adam Lucero, 37, was arrested last month after investigators found an email exchange discussing rape fantasies. District Court Judge Daniel Gallegos ruled he be held without bond.

However, the New Mexico Court of Appeals reversed the decision, arguing Lucero has no criminal history and that the court did not consider all possible conditions of release. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court agreed with the original decision to keep him locked up.