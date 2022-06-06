ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cristina Castorena-Noble, the woman accused of setting a dozen fires in the bosque, has pled not guilty. She was arraigned on six arson charges after police say she intentionally set the fires near 2nd street and Woodward on May 18.
She is also charged with battering an Albuquerque Police Department officer. A judge has already ruled that Castorena-Noble will be locked up until trial.