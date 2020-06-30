Acclaimed New Mexico author Rudolfo Anaya dies at age 82

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Acclaimed New Mexico novelist and poet Rudolfo Anaya died at the age of 82 on Sunday, June 28. The author is best known for his 1972 coming-of-age book, “Bless Me, Ultima”.
Born in Pastura, New Mexico, and raised in Santa Rosa, Anaya’s father was a vaquero while his mother’s family were farmers. Anaya went to Albuquerque High School and graduated from UNM earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees and eventually joined the University of New Mexico English faculty. He is known as one of the most renowned Chicano writers with his work focusing on culture, myth, and religion.
“Bless Me, Ultima” was a national best-seller and Anaya has written over 40 books including children’s books and plays and has won two Governor’s Public Service Awards from New Mexico, a Kellogg Foundation fellowship, two National Endowment for the Arts literature fellowships, and the NEA National Medal of Arts Lifetime Honor in 2001 according to the National Endowment for the Humanities.
President Barack Obama awarded the 2015 National Humanities Medal to Anaya at the White House in 2016 during an annual ceremony. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement on Anaya’s passing on Tuesday:
I am deeply saddened today to hear of the death of Rudolfo Anaya, one of New Mexico’s greatest artists a seminal figure in our state’s rich history. Through his indelible stories, Rudolfo Anaya, perhaps better than any other author, truly captured what it means to be a New Mexican, what it means to be born here, grow up here and live here. His life’s work amounts to an incredible contribution to the great culture and fabric of our state – not only through his prodigious literary contributions but through his decades as an educator at the University of New Mexico.
I am especially grateful to have had the opportunity to sign legislation creating “Rudolfo Anaya I Love to Read Day,” highlighting children’s literary education and to have been able to celebrate that commemoration with his family. While his passing is a great loss for New Mexico, his life was an incredible gift, not just to New Mexico but to the world. His words and stories will be treasured forever. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”Gov. Lujan Grisham