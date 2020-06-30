Acclaimed New Mexico author Rudolfo Anaya dies at age 82

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 22: U.S. President Barack Obama (L) presents the National Humanities Medal to author Rudolfo Anaya (R) during an East Room ceremony at the White House September 22, 2016 in Washington, DC. President Obama awarded the 2015 National Medal of Arts and the National Humanities Medal to recipients in the annual ceremony. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Acclaimed New Mexico novelist and poet Rudolfo Anaya died at the age of 82 on Sunday, June 28. The author is best known for his 1972 coming-of-age book, “Bless Me, Ultima”.

Born in Pastura, New Mexico, and raised in Santa Rosa, Anaya’s father was a vaquero while his mother’s family were farmers. Anaya went to Albuquerque High School and graduated from UNM earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees and eventually joined the University of New Mexico English faculty. He is known as one of the most renowned Chicano writers with his work focusing on culture, myth, and religion.

“Bless Me, Ultima” was a national best-seller and Anaya has written over 40 books including children’s books and plays and has won two Governor’s Public Service Awards from New Mexico, a Kellogg Foundation fellowship, two National Endowment for the Arts literature fellowships, and the NEA National Medal of Arts Lifetime Honor in 2001 according to the National Endowment for the Humanities.

President Barack Obama awarded the 2015 National Humanities Medal to Anaya at the White House in 2016 during an annual ceremony. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement on Anaya’s passing on Tuesday: