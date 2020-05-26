Access property tax information online with new tool

Breaking News
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Assessor’s Office has created a new online tool to help with property searches. The map search is under the ‘find a property’ heading on the assessor’s website. Once there, you can type in an address in the property search bar. A result will pop up allowing you to see information related to the property including who owns it and an image of the area.

