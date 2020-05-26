Access property tax information online with new tool

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayors in some Southeast New Mexico towns are asking their residents to follow the governor's order to wear a face mask. Now, a former mayor is speaking out against the requirement, with a controversial comment.

"Mandatory mask-wearing in the line in the sand," said the former mayor of Clovis David Lansford. The former Clovis mayor and pharmacist David Lansford called into last week's city council meeting to voice his opinions to the governor's new health order that mandates masks to be worn in public, and the new mayor's support for her order.