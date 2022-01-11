ACC highlights coins of the ancient world

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Around 600 to 500 B.C., cities and traders began to use metal bits with stamped inscriptions to facilitate trade. These proto coins rapidly began more elaborate and proliferated widely.

Former Albuquerque Coin Club President Phil Vitale discusses coins from the ancient world. Vitale explains that Alexander the Great standardized coinage across the “known world” as he conquered kingdoms and provided a motif for many future rules to use.

The coins were universally made by hammering a piece of metal between two engraved blanks.

The Albuquerque Coin Club was established in 1953 and supports numismatic education for its members as well as the public. The biggest coin club within a 400-mile radius, the ACC has over 180 members and sponsors two coin shows a year.

For more information on the Albuquerque Coin Club, visit abqcc.org.