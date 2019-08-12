Abundance of gas stations at busy Albuquerque intersection irks neighbors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A busy Albuquerque intersection is becoming a driver’s paradise, with gas stations popping up on just about every corner. While the gas price war is good for drivers, neighbors would like to see something else built in the area for a change.

At the intersection of Wyoming and Constitution drivers have plenty of options. Right now, there are two gas stations with prices 17-cents lower than the Albuquerque average, and a third one on the way.

“It’s always interesting that there were two Circle K’s side by side. Now there is one left standing; now they are building apparently something similar across the street,” says Mike Shiplet.

“I think the competition’s good. I’ve enjoyed the low price, especially when I’ve got to feed this pig right here,” says Steve Segura.

Not everyone is on board, however. Josephine Mickler has worked near the intersection for nearly 15 years, and worries the homeless will overtake the area.

“I think it brings a lot of transients, a lot of riff-raff,” Mickler says.

She says people who live and work near the intersection were hoping for a variety of development.

“Maybe a little clothing store or another jewelry store or even a Starbucks,” Mickler says.

“I don’t know if it’s the look we want for the city, but it’s consistent with Albuquerque. You can look at a lot of intersections, and it’s been like this for years and years and years,” Shiplet says.

People who KRQE News 13 spoke with say they were also worried about increased traffic in the area, and more accidents with everyone pulling in and out of these gas stations. The city’s planning department says there is no limit on the number of gas stations in a neighborhood that’s zoned for them.