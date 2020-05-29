Abrazos Family Support Services continues to offer assistance for those with developmental disabilities during COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Abrazos Family Support Services works to support those with developmental disabilities and during the COVID-19 pandemic, their services are considered essential. The executive director of Abrazos, April Spaulding discusses the organization’s services and how they provide assistance.

Offering support to families since 1978, Abrazos Family Support Services is a nonprofit organization that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities by providing a variety of community-based services to those in Sandoval and Bernalillo Counties. One of the services offered is Family Infant Toddler Early Intervention that is provided at no cost to families.

This program is for families whose child is experiencing a delay in development or has been diagnosed with a disability or may have a condition that could cause a significant delay in their development. These services are provided in the family’s home, child’s daycare, or other community location however, during COVID-19 the services will be delivered by telehealth or by phone. Services include family service coordination, developmental instruction, occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy, and family counseling.

Their services are individualized, family-centered, and are coordinated with additional medical, health, and educational professionals to support the child’s health and development. Abrazos is accepting new clients and can answer any questions families may have.

For a free screening of your child’s development, call 505-867-3396 or email info@abrazos.org.

Abrazos also offers a Respite Care Program for families who are in need of a short break from their natural caregiving duties of a child or adult who is diagnosed with a developmental delay or disability. Abrazos provides care in the home or another community location.

The Family Living Program provides 24/7 support to enable adults diagnosed with a developmental delay to keep living in their own home or a surrogate home to promote independence. Abrazos will soon offer Applied Behavior Analysis Therapy for children diagnosed with autism.

For additional information on services offered, visit Abrazos Family Support Services website.