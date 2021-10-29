ABQ365 highlights ways to have a ghostly good time this Halloween

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking for something fun to do this Halloween, ABQ365 highlights a variety of ways to have a spooky fun time in the city. Local events expert Andrea Sisneros provides the inside scoop on this year’s fall events in the Albuquerque metro area.
- Halloween Spooktacular at Popejoy Hall
- New Mexico Brewers Guild Beer Premier: Monster Mash Party!
- Trunk or Treat at Balloon Fiesta Park
- Halloween in Old Town
- Ofrendas Communitarias: Muertos Y Marigolds at the Gutierrez Hubble House
- New Mexico Comic & Film Expo at the Albuquerque Convention Center
For more information on upcoming events around the city, head to abq365.org.